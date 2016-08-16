A digital

Volcano

Descend into one of the world's most extreme environments with an immersive online volcanic expedition.

A World of Data

When it comes to the natural world, our scientific knowledge represents just a fraction of all there is to know. But in the age of big data, the opportunities to find insights that could lead to positive impact and a better understanding of the future are endless. By adding sensors and controls to physical objects, we can collect and expose more data sets – creating a smarter, more informed community.

The Power of Predictive Analytics

But data alone is not the answer. With the power of predictive analytics and machine learning, we can find patterns in just about anything, and build models to better predict future outcomes and trends.

Big Data

Big Planet

Enter Predix, the Industrial Internet platform that lies at the intersection of physical power and digital potential. On Predix, we're able to connect big machines, data, and people to understand and identify issues before they even occur.

It is in this spirit that GE partnered with Qwake and the Nicaraguan Government to bring a volcano online and attempt to better predict its deadly activity. Together we launched proof of concept endeavor to disrupt the way the world thinks about early warning systems.

A world of

Volcanoes

Experience the first step toward a more predictive system for the natural world.

There are currently

1,571 Active Volcanoes

And while they’ve played a crucial role in shaping our planet and universe, the unpredictable nature of active volcanoes poses a potential threat to the estimated 800 million people living in their shadows.

What if...

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology could help inform communities about potentially dangerous volcanic activity before it’s too late?

Borrowing hardware and methodologies from other industries involving harsh environments, such as aviation and oil & gas, we set out to establish a new process for gathering, extracting insights from and sharing more accessible data – available to anyone and everyone interested.

Welcome to

Masaya

Known locally as the city of flowers, Masaya is a cultural hub and popular destination for tourists and explorers alike, who flock from near and far to experience the storied volcano from which the city gets its name.

With over 300,000 residents, Masaya is one of Nicaragua's most populous cities, but the potential impact of its namesake volcano goes well beyond the city limits.

Its close proximity to the nation’s capital, Managua, puts more than a third of Nicaragua’s ~6 million residents at risk.

The Volcano
Masaya is one of only seven volcanoes in the world with an active lava lake. Defined as large volumes of molten lava contained in a volcanic vent or crater, active lava lakes pose an unpredictable threat to those in the surrounding area.
"This one looked more like a waterfall than a lake. The government had already shut down access to the volcano."

- SAM COSSMAN, EXPLORER

Access to a lava lake this active provided a once in a lifetime scientific opportunity to capture data that has the potential to uncover some of our planet’s most inner workings.

Creating a

Sensor Network

What does it actually take to connect an active volcano to the internet? It starts with a mesh network made up of 50 individual off-the-shelf sensors.

Sensors and their data

Gathering all sorts of data, from atmospheric pressure and gas emissions to temperature and humidity, five different sensors built to withstand harsh industrial environments were sealed into ruggedized node enclosures and put to the test in some of the most extreme conditions on earth. Working closely with INETER, the team was also given access to seismic data via existing sensors installed and monitored by the government organization.

A BIG PICTURE APPROACH

Measuring and analyzing various unique data sets together, from a single node, has the potential to tell a more complete story about complex natural processes like volcanic activity.

Ten separate sites

The nodes were placed at 10 sites within the volcano, from the crater rim, where base camp is located, all the way down into the lava lake, where temperatures regularly exceed 1000 degrees.

A world class team of explorers, scientists and technologists came together to install the sensor network and carry out the mission.
The Drone Ninja

Radley Angelo

The Engineer

Hugo Nordell

The Astronaut

Scott Parazynski

The Catalyst

Sam Cossman

The Developer

Jayson DeLancey

The Scientist

Guillermo Caravantes

The Zipline Architect

Mike Thompson

Preparing to Enter

The Mouth
of Hell

Using a true-to-scale digital model of the volcano created using drones, the team mapped out three geological levels to systematically plan their descent and installation of each sensor node.

To get the crew and equipment safely into the depths of Masaya without damaging the crumbling walls along its interior volcanic crater, a multi-level zipline system was constructed - a true feat of engineering unto itself.
Level 0Level 1Level 2900m 600m 0m

Ready to Descend

Cascading down over 1,200 feet, the world’s first and only zipline into an active volcano spanned from the outermost area all the way down to the lava lake at level 0.

Enter the crater
YOU ARE NOW AT

Level
Zero

This is by far the most dangerous part of the volcano, and where the truly valuable geological observations, lava sampling and data collection can be done. Two of the ten sensor nodes were installed here.

YOU ARE NOW AT

Level
One

This is a crucial zone, because it’s close enough to the lava to detect volcanic activity, while being far enough away to avoid serious node deterioration. Three of the ten sensor nodes were installed here.

YOU ARE NOW AT

Level
Two

This is the entrance to the volcano and the only part tourists can access when conditions are safe. Five of the ten sensor nodes were installed here.

Temperature
34°c
Elevation
900m
The

Melting Point

Bringing technology into the mouth of hell had its challenges. Even so, most of the sensor nodes were able to survive for an average of 30 days before eroding due to the extreme conditions in the volcano. Yet the team was able to gather enough information to begin to see what the implications of these unique datasets could be.

Moving Toward a Deeper Understanding

By using previously untapped combinations of datasets, including historical data from INETER, paired with real-time data and newly possible human observation, we hoped to get a glance into a world that was previously unknown. And we did. By analyzing the datasets on Predix, with its unique ability to harness vast amounts of unstructured data, the team started to see correlations between the data collected and their own observations in the mouth of hell.

THE SMOKING GUN

On August 16, 2016, the lateral vent of the Masaya Volcano opened, causing an increase in activity for the next 11 days.

STEP ONE TOWARD BETTER PREDICTIONS

During this time, patterns began to occur. When all was said and done, the team found a data anomaly at key sensors.

Explore how the different datasets were affected during this 11 day period.

AUG

16

AUG

27

A Natural Anomaly

The simultaneous decrease in temperature and humidity at such key sensors is strange, as they typically have an inverse relationship. Seismic data and the team’s own observations, however, suggest this anomaly is in fact related to the activity in the mouth of hell.

Predictive

Analytics

In other words, based on the fact that gas emissions, temperature and humidity all went down at around the same time the vent closed, we can deduct that simultaneous increases of these measurements could potentially indicate future volcanic activity. And that’s where predictive analytics comes in. Working at the source of data, Predix can help detect patterns that go unnoticed to the human eye.

LOOKING AHEAD

From this proof of concept setup, we can start to see how sensor networks measuring dynamic datasets, paired with human observation and predictive analytics could soon be used to develop a more predictive system.

Just the

Beginning

At GE, we don’t just think of incremental change. With Predix, we can integrate heavier, more varied datasets than ever before, and use them to make more informed decisions that help to push the world forward.

We approached the Masaya expedition as a proof of concept program, hoping to inspire others to apply similar open data systems to more volcanoes in the future.

Thinking Beyond Volcanoes

And that’s still the hope, but it doesn’t end with volcanoes. As we collect more data about our earth and make it available to more people, we can explore other high-impact use cases for predictive analytics - from new types of early warning systems and beyond.

When we work together, along with the power of predictive analytics, the possibilities for progress are endless.

Learn More

Interested in learning more and participating? Here are some ways you can join the community.

volcano dashboard
source code
predix

SPECIAL THANKS

A special thank you to President Daniel Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo, and the Nicaraguan Government for the vital support, forward looking vision, and scientific leadership, without which this ground-breaking technological expedition could not have happened. The institution responsible for volcanic monitoring in the country (INETER) also actively and decisively contributed through their scientists and resources, which under the direction of Dr. Wilfried Strauch, co-directed all scientific efforts and will be the main beneficiary of the technology left in Masaya for future scientific endeavor.

data collection

Drone Gas Sampling

Using drones to gather data and study volcanos is a new-age way to take measurements that would otherwise be impossible.

Gas Samples of Lava Lake

Outfitted with a custom pump mechanism, a drone was used to systematically penetrate plumes at five different altitudes above the lava lake. Those samples were then analyzed in the lab at INETER to learn about the types of gases present and determine how close the lava was to the surface.

data collection

Thermal Imaging

Thermal images provide insight into the hydrothermal system of the volcano and can help identify potential locations for future eruptions.

Radiometric Scan of Lava Lake

In addition to the real-time sensor-gathered data and to tell the most complete story possible, the team set out to capture static datasets, which are fixed snapshots of the volcano at a given time. One such dataset was thermal, which was captured with a FLIR thermal camera mounted to a drone flown from the tent at Level 1 camp. To gather the most accurate information, the team used this rig to capture a full radiometric scan of the lava lake, with each individual pixel corresponding to a different temperature reading. The thermal map is very useful from both a scientific and disaster management perspective, as it helped to identify previously unknown weaknesses on the Masaya crater and shed new light on danger zones that could save lives.

data collection

Lava Gun

The lava gun the team constructed was intended to allow for lava collection without putting the operator's life at risk.

Samples of Lava Lake

To collect samples of molten rock from the 2,500° F active lava lake, the team used a tactical military line thrower that was retrofit to perform in the mouth of hell. To ensure the lava gun could withstand the extreme conditions, aluminum parts were replaced with titanium stainless steel. For extracting lava samples, a crucible was hand-machined in Nicaragua out of graphite, which is a material with a melting point of more than 6,000° F.

Radley Angelo

The Drone Ninja

Radley is the co-founder and CEO of Spark Aerial, a San Diego based drone and robotics company that operates at the intersection of technology and the physical world.

Entrepreneur & Drone Pilot

With a degree in Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego, Radley’s technical skills paired with a passion for exploration have taken him to some of the most dangerous and remote locations on earth, where he’s worked with companies large and small to incorporate unmanned systems into dangerous and volatile environments.

Huge nordell

The Engineer

Hugo is a software developer and product designer with a passion for creating technology with a purpose.

Software Developer

Hugo has always been fascinated by the natural world. He’s dedicated much of his career to tech entrepreneurship; experience that’s taught him the immense value of open, accessible data and collaboration. Currently, Hugo splits his time between San Francisco, CA and his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

“As a group of people from all walks of life, we set out on this journey to give anyone the opportunity to pursue answers to their own questions, regardless of who they are and where they come from. For anyone to help drive our collective understanding of how the world works… this is why I joined the expedition.”

- Hugo Nordell

Scott Parazynski

The Astronaut

Dr. Scott Parazynski is a highly decorated physician, astronaut and technology CEO.

Physician & Former Astronaut

A recent inductee into the US Astronaut Hall of Fame, some of Scott’s highlights include 5 Space Shuttle missions, 7 spacewalks, serving as Senator John Glenn’s crewmate and “personal physician,” among many more. Scott is also a prolific inventor of medical devices, consumer products and gear developed for extreme environments. Currently, Scott serves as Founder and CEO of Fluidity Technologies, where he and his team are focused on the development of revolutionary input devices powered by machine learning to intuitively move through physical and virtual space.

sam cossman

The Catalyst

Sam is an explorer with a passion for scaling positive impact through technology.

Explorer & Expedition Leader

Passionate about projects thought to be just beyond the realm of possibility, Sam has ventured into some of the world’s most extreme locations to peel back layers to the unknown. As the founder of QWAKE, an expeditionary company that addresses challenges related to our rapidly changing planet, he partners with Presidents of nations and experts from leading organizations, such as NASA, MIT and National Geographic to take on disruptive projects ranging from deep sea to outer space.

His team is currently developing next-generation solutions, including computer vision firefighting applications, and A.I. enabled anti-poaching technology. “I believe that true innovation takes place at intersections and that open sourced ideas have the greatest potential to inspire the next generation of scientists, technologists and catalysts.”

- Sam Cossman

Sam would like to extend a very special thank you to several partners who were instrumental in helping bring this endeavor to life, in particular, El Comandante Daniel, La Companera Rosario, Fidel Moreno, Idania Castillo, and the Nicaraguan Government. Additionally, a special debt of gratitude goes to Claudio Perez Cruz for his curiosity and initiative. Lastly, Sam would like to thank Newtex, FLIR, 3DR, Mountain Hardware, Scott Safety, Libellium, Petzl, and Ferno for their support of this important project designed focused on expanded understanding of the volcanic process.

Exploration Reimagined

QWAKE

A global brand that merges scientific expeditions with technology to drive positive change.

QWAKE.TECH

A data driven technology division of Qwake whose genesis was a volcanic exploration.

Jayson DeLancey

The Developer

A member of GE Digital’s Developer Relations team, Jayson advocates for Industrial IoT developers, and helps onboard new developers to the Predix platform.

Developer Evangelist at GE Digital

Aside from being an amateur volcanologist, he’s active in maker and open source software communities, and has held a number of technical leadership roles at organizations such as Rackspace, DreamWorks Animation and Robot Garden. For this project, Jayson led a team of talented Predix developers without whom this project could not have happened. Special thanks Eric Quach, John Patterson, Corey Short, Matt Hoffman, Mark Odell and Garrett Summers.

Eric Quach

GE DIGITAL

John Patterson

GE DIGITAL

Corey Short

GE DIGITAL

Matt Hoffman

GE DIGITAL

Mark Odell

GE DIGITAL

Garrett Summers

GE DIGITAL

Guillermo Caravantes

The Scientist

A trained volcanologist, Guillermo earned a PhD in the field under the tutelage of renowned volcanologist, Professor Hazel Rymer.

Volcanologist

Since then, he’s enjoyed some of the best moments of his life studying volcanoes - from contemplating warm sunsets at Mount Etna in Sicily to experiencing the hyper acidic crater lakes at the Poás Volcano in Costa Rica. But it wasn’t until 2008, when he first gazed into the crater of the Masaya Volcano, that Guillermo experienced love at first sight.

“I have worked for almost ten years at Masaya. I’ve seen it from all angles. But as I started to go down to Level 0 on that magical day in August, nothing prepared me for the beauty and majesty of the greatest show on earth.”

- Guiellermo Caravantes

Mike Thompson

The Zipline Architect

A mechanical engineer by trade, Mike is a former Infantry Officer with the Australian Army.

Professional Rigger

He served with numerous regiments, saw active service in Iraq and East Timor and held roles with the Counter Terrorism Operation for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Mike now lives in the remote South Pacific islands of Vanuatu where he owns and operates Vanuatu Jungle Zipline. His passion for adventure and the outdoors has led him to be involved in remote volcano expeditions, during which he leverages his military experience and engineering skills to organize expeditions and mitigate risks in some of the most dangerous environments on the planet.

